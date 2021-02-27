BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 8.5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $70.68. Approximately 3,057,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 1,179,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth about $138,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.