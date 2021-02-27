BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,655. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,539,901 shares of company stock worth $214,439,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.