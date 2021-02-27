Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Sells $974,708.58 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

