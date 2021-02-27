Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $39,452,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

