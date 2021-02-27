boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Insider Acquires £335,000 in Stock

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 336.90 ($4.40) on Friday. boohoo group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 320.62.

Get boohoo group plc (BOO.L) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.