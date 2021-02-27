Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.70. 336,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 288,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $665.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 436.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

