BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOKF. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of BOKF opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $91.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

