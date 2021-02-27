Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.65 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

