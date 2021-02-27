BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Down 0%

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.56 and last traded at $72.13. Approximately 34,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 40,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.21% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.