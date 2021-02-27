BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
