BMO Capital Markets Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $102.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

