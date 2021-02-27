BMO Capital Markets Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a hold rating to a top pick rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$79.89.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$79.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.73.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.