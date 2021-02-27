BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$12.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

