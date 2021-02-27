BMO Capital Markets Boosts Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $137.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.63.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $112.26.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

