Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $25,196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $18,923,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $11,331,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

