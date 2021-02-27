Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Down 26% This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $15,519.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

