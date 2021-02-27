Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.00

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 277.98 ($3.63), with a volume of 142784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.91. The firm has a market cap of £211.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

