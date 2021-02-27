Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,644 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 197,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $424.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.