Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

