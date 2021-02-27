Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of SEDG opened at $298.31 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

