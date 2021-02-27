Blair William & Co. IL Buys 740 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

