Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,531 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,105,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,983,000 after purchasing an additional 125,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $210.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93.

