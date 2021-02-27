BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $745.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Raymond James raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

