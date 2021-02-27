BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.86

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $14.06. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 144,795 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,816 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 59,087 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

