BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.47

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $17.43. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 162,879 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

