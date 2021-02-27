BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $90,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

