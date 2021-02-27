BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,589,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.13% of DXC Technology worth $401,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.