BlackRock Inc. Buys 169,386 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,386 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.51% of Spire worth $380,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Spire by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 335,777 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Spire by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 238,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of SR stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

