BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $376,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

XPEV opened at $34.11 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

