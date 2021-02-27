BlackRock Inc. Acquires 375,264 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.24% of SPX FLOW worth $372,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

