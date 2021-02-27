BlackRock Inc. Acquires 324,021 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bandwidth worth $365,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $32,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 464.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Bandwidth by 28.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 272,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,485,000 after buying an additional 59,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $158.36 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAND. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

