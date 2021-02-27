BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,795,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 16.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

BB stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,402,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,485,320. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $991,455.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,878 shares in the company, valued at $680,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

