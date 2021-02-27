Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $187,455.02 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,377.87 or 0.99757747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.00459032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00903115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00295320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00106089 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,878,661 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

