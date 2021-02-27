BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading 0.6% Higher

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 1,290,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,095,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £13.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.