BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Up 5.3%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.02. 9,342,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 47,447,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

