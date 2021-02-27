BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

BIOL stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $132.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

