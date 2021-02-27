BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock Price Down 10.9%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price fell 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.88. 857,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,506,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.