BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Down 10.9%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares were down 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 857,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,506,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

In related news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

