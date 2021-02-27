BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Down 10.9%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares were down 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 857,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,506,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
In related news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.