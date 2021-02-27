Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Up 6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) rose 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $85.75. Approximately 650,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 593,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.90.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 251,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.