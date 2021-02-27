BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.78. 4,890,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,529. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.