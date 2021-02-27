Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. is a contract research organization providing research and development resources to many of the leading pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology companies in the world. The company offers an efficient, variable-cost alternative to its clients’ internal product development, compliance and quality control programs. The company provides a broad array of value-added services and products focused on chemical analysis, allowing its clients to perform their research and development functions either in-house or at the company. “

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Bioanalytical Systems has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $189.67 million, a PE ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bioanalytical Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Bioanalytical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bioanalytical Systems by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 100,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

