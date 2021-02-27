Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Bio-Techne worth $31,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.27.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $361.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

