BGC Partners, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 75.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.48 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

