Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of BYND opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $1,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,644,000 after buying an additional 61,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

