Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21), RTT News reports. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BYND traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,841,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,576. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $1,388,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

