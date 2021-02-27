Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Gap Down to $113.46

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.46, but opened at $105.00. Best Buy shares last traded at $109.79, with a volume of 95,584 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

