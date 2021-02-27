Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

