Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $100.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.