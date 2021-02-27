Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 276,373 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,373 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $79,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 78.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $195.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.42. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

