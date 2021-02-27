Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,546 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Eaton worth $72,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after acquiring an additional 59,562 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 301,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,832.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

